"Transforming education is one of the key challenges of our time"

Dr. Kozma, you've travelled the world advising communities and governments on education issues. Given the number of pupils who fail to successfully complete compulsory secondary education in Catalonia and Spain, which countries should we look to as an example?

In contrast, western countries like ours are failing...

To what else would you attribute the high rates of such failure in our schools?

What should such a new model of education be like?

Wouldn't it be a mistake to base people's education solely on skills for the job market?

Despite everything, new technologies have been introduced to schools in recent times. There are interactive whiteboards, computers...

Who should lead the change in the model of education?

In a society as changeable as today's, should training be a lifelong process?

You work with both public bodies and large multinationals (Cisco, Microsoft, the Ford Foundation, etc.). What role do big businesses have in education?

In this new scenario, does education no longer only depend on governments?