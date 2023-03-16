Professor Levin, what do you regard as the best system for attaining a good level of education in a country?

Who ought to meet the cost of education?

What about the management of schools? Whose responsibility should that be?

What are the main challenges facing education at present?

You've advocated the school voucher system, which is used in some parts of the USA, Sweden and Chile, among other places. What does it involve?

In some countries, such as Sweden, the system hasn't worked though

direct the NCSPE, the National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education. What was your aim in founding it? You founded and co-, the National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education. What was your aim in founding it?





"If you assume from the outset that a pupil isn't worth much effort, they'll never achieve a high level of education."

You're also a co-director of the CBCSE , the Center for Benefit-Cost Studies of Education, in the USA. What's its line of work

What led you to found Accelerated Schools

Your current research revolves around the importance of non-cognitive skills in achieving professional success.