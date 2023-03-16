7/2/13
"Money isn't a problem when there's a relationship based on love between a creator and fans"
Nicolás Alcalá
Nicolás Alcalá
Tell us about the premiere in your hometown, Madrid. What was it like?Incredible! We sold more than a thousand tickets. We filled two theatres in one of Madrid's largest cinemas, right in the city centre, and there was a feeling of excitement... it was incredible. And people really liked the film. I'm surprised by the amount of good reviews it's getting. There have been plenty of negative reviews too, as is always the way. It's a film that divides opinion a great deal, we already knew that. Some will love it, others will hate it. We've had feedback from people who are very excited.
What does it mean to you to premiere the film in two cities after so many years spent bringing it to fruition? Has it worn you out?No, quite the opposite. It's great. It's the end of a process where we can enjoy all our hard work. The feeling I have now is that we've done a quality job and this is the icing on the cake. Now the premiere is here for the people.
Over 5,000 people have contributed to the film. Do you feel a bit like an orchestra conductor?We've done a lot of different things and a great many people have participated in the film. As director, my job has been like that, involving coordinating the finest internal and external talents to make a great-sounding symphony.
Tell us about the role of internet users.In our case, they haven't participated directly in the creative work. We were pretty certain that we didn't want to make a wiki film. We felt that an artistic project should have someone directing it. Our impression is that every piece of work is created on the basis of inspiration that other people have had beforehand, so we wanted to make it possible for anyone to redo, recreate and improve our work. That's why the film is covered by a Creative Commons licence, and we'll be uploading 140 hours of uncut material to enable anyone to produce a new cut or remake the film. There'll be new creations, but they'll be separate from the original.
Do you think that this approach to filmmaking is a consequence of the economic crisis or the emergence of new technologies? Which is the most relevant factor?This project is about love. Technology helps and the economic crisis hasn't been a factor at all, but I think this film is an act of love undertaken by people who truly feel that the project should exist. That's where the support has come from. Money isn't a problem at all when there's that sort of relationship between a creator and fans. There has been a huge amount of support of all kinds and there'll be more in terms of fans themselves organizing screenings. That special relationship between a creator and their fans has been the key to everything.
How important has the UOC's role in the project been?Having the UOC involved in the project has been really great. Being sponsored by people who believed in what we were doing has helped us and guided us on our way. The UOC, led by Toni Roig, has been one of our most important sources of support.
Did you and Toni know each other beforehand?Toni was writing a book related to all this sort of thing. We met up over a coffee one day to talk about the topic and we really hit it off. The UOC was involved from then on. The University helped us organize our first press conference, at which we presented our business plan. We've ended up as counsellors for the UOC's New Technologies master's degree. The programme's content was extremely relevant to us and vice versa, so a very natural synergy has developed.
What would you say to encourage people to go and see your film?They might be surprised. The film isn't exactly what people are expecting, so they'll get a surprise, in a good way. I'd encourage them on that basis. Cinema is all about surprises.
Via which channels will it be possible to see the film?All of them. It's the very first film that'll be available via all platforms at the same time. You can watch it via our website (www.elcosmonauta.es) and every video on demand platform, such as Filmin, Yomvi and Nubeox, as well as on Canal+ Xtra. Screenings in cinemas are currently being organized too.