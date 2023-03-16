Tell us about the premiere in your hometown, Madrid. What was it like?

What does it mean to you to premiere the film in two cities after so many years spent bringing it to fruition? Has it worn you out?

Over 5,000 people have contributed to the film. Do you feel a bit like an orchestra conductor?

Tell us about the role of internet users.

Do you think that this approach to filmmaking is a consequence of the economic crisis or the emergence of new technologies? Which is the most relevant factor?

How important has the UOC's role in the project been?

Did you and Toni know each other beforehand?

What would you say to encourage people to go and see your film?

Via which channels will it be possible to see the film?