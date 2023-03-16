Greater training in ICT for educators and students

Researcher at the Open University of Israel, Sarah Guri-Rosenblit turned the concept of e-learning on its head and looked at it from the point of view of e-teaching as, according to her, there is a little over-emphasis on the central role of the student in terms of learning models. According to the Israeli teacher, there are other problematic assumptions when tackling teaching with new technologies: do students really know how to use digital tools in their learning process? Are they able to conduct their own study independently? Should the role of teachers in the digital age be relegated to that of accompaniment? According to Guri-Rosenblit, new students are skilled in the use of ICT, but they still lack the capacity of critical thought and problem-solving in the digital environment. On this point, she stressed the role of teachers and counsellors and called for more training in the use of ICT, both for students and for teachers; in addition, MOOCs and OERs (Open Educational Resources) may become a useful tool to reduce the workload of educators providing they receive a proper quality assessment.

Dutch researcher Betty Collis offered an original perspective on e-learning derived from her experience in training in the business environment. Collis worked as a lecturer at the Dutch University of Twente and subsequently in the Shell oil multinational, and she believes that there are some good practices in corporate training that could be extrapolated to the education sector. For example, Collis feels that the business sector works with multidisciplinary teams,of which quick decision-making processes in high-pressure environments are required. This makes “co-responsibility in the learning of the other members of the team” necessary, a non-existent aspect in traditional educational environments, where the tendency is towards the individualisation of each student's educational process.

Collis advocates that for higher education institutions to anticipate this type of professional environment for students, “they have to change the present view of learning for one of a process that emphasizes sharing and co-creation of knowledge among a community of professionals”.

Terry Anderson, a Canadian researcher at Athabasca University, focused his paper on the efficiency of learning models at a time when cuts in the sector are the order of the day. According to Anderson, “we must improve quality, effectiveness, attraction, cost and efficiency in times of the learning experience.” For this reason, he proposed a model that is less centred on the total interaction between the elements of the learning process (teacher-student-content). For Anderson, “deep and significant learning can take place providing the level of interaction of the students with one of the other elements is high, be it with the teacher, between themselves or with the content.”