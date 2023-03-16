"We need to import a model of 24-hour assistance for all crime victims"

Jointly organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) and the Catalan government’s Centre for Legal Studies and Specialized Training (CEFJE), the 3rd Criminology Conference on 31 January tackled the issues of cybercrime and how the generalization of the use of communication technologies has changed forms of criminal activity. We discussed some of the points raised at the event in an interview with Josep M. Tamarit, professor of Criminal Law and director of the UOC’s Criminology programme, as well as asking him about other matters related to human rights, understanding criminal phenomena, victim protection, crime prevention, means of combating the misuse of power, the criminal justice system and human security.