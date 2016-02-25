Psychology, business and law, what most interest UOC students

As regards the master's degrees, the most popular are: Legal Practice, Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders, Occupational Health and Safety, and a joint university master's degree offered with the UPF in Teacher Training - Secondary Education, Language Teaching and Vocational Training, with more than 200 students.

Most of the students who choose the UOC (72.2%) are Catalan; 22.9% come from the rest of Spain and 4.9% are from further afield. In total, people from 87 countries are studying online.

The UOC offers all these students 2,728 course instructors, 557 tutors and 2,325 virtual classrooms.

In particular, 4,300 people (or 12.6% of the total number of students) will be studying at the UOC for the first time. This subgroup also follows the general pattern: the most popular bachelor's degree is Psychology, followed by Business Administration and Management, and Law.

Almost 2,200 are learning languages

As well as its official degree courses, students also choose the UOC to learn a language. This semester, 2,188 people are enrolled in the Centre for Modern Languages, where they can learn English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Catalan.

14 official degrees are offered with other universities

This year, the UOC is offering 60 official degrees, of which 14 are joint degrees offered with another university. There are 21 bachelor's degrees, 36 university master's degrees and 3 doctoral degrees.

The course catalogue also includes 320 UOC-certified master's degree, postgraduate, specialization and short courses and 355 seminar, open and language courses.