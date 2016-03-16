Likewise, students also state that the UOC lets them learn more for their current job (42%) and that they find it personally enriching (29%).





Mostly Catalans



Seventy percent of bachelor's degree students are from Catalonia, followed by 7% from Madrid, 6% from Valencia, 4% from the Balearic Islands and 4% from outside Spain.





Psychology, business and law inspire most interest



The most popular bachelor's degree is Psychology (with 3,605 students), followed by Business Administration and Management (3,291) and Law (2,206). It is worth pointing out that nearly 5% of students are from outside Spain and 4,300 are starting at the UOC for the first time.



The bachelor's degree students started the semester on 24 February, alongside students on some of the university master's degrees. Today, 16 March, marks the start of the semester for over 1,000 more people who have chosen to study at the UOC on one of the university master's degree, postgraduate, seminar or specialization courses. The field of Economics and Business has the largest number of students, followed by Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. Of note is the fact that more than half of the courses chosen were specialization courses. Fifteen percent of these 1,000 people are international students and 28% are from parts of Spain outside Catalonia.





14 official courses run jointly with other universities



This year, the UOC is running 60 official programmes, 14 of which are run jointly with other universities. There are 21 bachelor's, 36 university master's and 3 doctoral degree programmes.



The UOC also offers 320 master's degree, postgraduate, specialization and short courses, and 355 seminar, language and open courses.