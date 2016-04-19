The UOC receives a Golden Orange Award for academic promotion

The UNESCO Chair works to promote, through research and education, an understanding of food as a social and cultural element. It does so by enhancing the links between education, research and development of sustainable agriculture, and by focusing on the role of ICT and digital literacy thanks to the UOC's experience and expertise.



According to F. Xavier Medina, Director of the Chair, "we are very grateful for having been chosen for this award and for the recognition of all the work we are carrying out at an international level". The Chair works in three main areas: food, culture (including knowledge, social diversity and different local adaptations) and development (covering areas such as nutrition, rural development, local and global economics, etc.).



The Golden Orange Awards, held for the first time this year, recognize organizations and private individuals from all over the world chosen by a single jury in different categories. Other awardees, along with the UOC's UNESCO Chair – Food, Culture and Development, include the World Tourism Organization's Affiliate Members Programme and the organization Slow Food International, based in Italy.