THE UOC is dedicating a week to refugees with its #20JrefugeESuoc campaign

A group of student volunteers from the bachelor's degree in Social Education programme are leading the RefugeESuoc project from the UOC’s University Development Cooperation department, and are promoting the campaign over Twitter and Facebook to mark World Refugee Day.



RefugeESuoc is part of the organizing committee of a series of awareness-raising events and actions coinciding with 20 June. The activities are being led by Catalan NGOs and organizations that work to welcome and help refugees.





Manifesto for the free movement of people



Organizations such as Stop Mare Mortum, Proactiva Open Arms, the Catalan Commission for Help to Refugees (CCAR) and many others – including the RefugeESuoc project – have come together to produce a manifesto supporting the right of all people to seek and receive asylum in foreign territory, and against the breaches of human rights being committed by governments, denying the right to the free movement of people.



The activities supporting refugees will climax in a demonstration in Barcelona’s Plaça Universitat on Sunday 19 June at 6 pm. Under the slogan «Obrim fronteres, volem acollir!» [Open arms and borders] it will be calling for definitive political action to stop mass deportations, to halt the loss of life on the Mediterranean Sea and to welcome the 204,311 people who have come to Europe.



Anyone who wants to share the campaign on Twitter can do so using the #20JRefugeESuoc hashtag and by following the @RefugeESuoc account.



To take part as a volunteer in RefugeESuoc write to refugeESuoc@uoc.edu.