This collaboration agreement will give the UOC the opportunity to prove the importance of research with industry partners and to find out which issues they would like to address first-hand. It will also mean access to funding opportunities that are only open to members of this community.

The UOC is represented in the Eclipse Foundation by SOM Research Lab – led by researcher Jordi Cabot and with connections to ICREA and the IN3 research centre – and is part of the PolarSys industry working group, which is dedicated to the creation of open-source tools for embedded systems. The goal of this working group is to contribute towards the development and expansion of modelling tools for this type of system so that it can be used in industrial settings.