40% of workers would leave the company at which they currently work

How can you tell when it’s time to take the plunge and change jobs? For human resources expert Gina Aran, there are several warning signs, which can be classified into five groups:

Motivation: When work no longer motivates you. An employee who does not feel useful does not see the sense in their responsibilities or the point in doing their job and does not feel valued professionally. Culture and values: When company ethics are called into question, employees do not identify with the company's principles and values. Relationships: When interpersonal relationships with various co-workers are poor and frustrating. Personal situation: When the habits and lifestyle of the employee have changed substantially and make it difficult to balance work and professional life. Salary: When the employee does not think that they are paid enough to survive or when they feel they are working simply for the pay cheque.

When all the lights are flashing red, it is a sign that something is wrong. If dissatisfaction with the job is very high, it may result in occupational burnout, "a chronic type of job stress", says Aran. It is characterized by physical and mental exhaustion; some of the consequences are being unmotivated and irritable, cognitive deterioration, poor performance and muscular pain, among others, according to Aran. She adds that "repetitive tasks, not feeling useful or being dependent upon a third party" are risky workplace situations which if not addressed could lead to burnout.



Is it well regarded to change jobs frequently?

"If it enriches our knowledge and skills, yes", says Aran. The expert explains that there must be a consistency in the professional career and that the changes must be a personal decision that corresponds with a change in the professional or personal cycle.

The profile of the motivated and inquisitive professional able to take on new challenges opens doors in companies. An increasing number of companies feel that changing jobs every few years is "an added value in a worker" who has been able to "enrich themself through different experiences", which "will positively affect the company". Certain generations, such as the millennials, are more accustomed to these changes than previous ones, explains Aran. "Their need for personal and professional fulfilment at work is more acute; they want to work in what they feel is their calling". Ninety per cent of young people from Generation Y or millennials have no intention of staying more than five years in the same job.



A new trend: "job hoppers"

"'Job hopping' or 'job jumping' is a practice that consists of changing jobs every few years", explains Aran. It refers to those who are characterized by their constant search for new motivations and challenges, with whom it is difficult to cultivate loyalty in the medium term but who contribute many ideas and experiences and are able to adapt easily", says the expert.

Frequently, this type of employee ends up returning to the company they left and when they do, they have much more value to bring to the company. Aran emphasizes that "even though they will leave, it is a good idea to build loyalty". According to Aran, this trend is opening up avenues among companies: "...staying in the same job for years is beginning to be seen as something negative". In any case, reminds Aran, "there is no exact date, it is the employee who must ask himself when he thinks the cycle has run its course and he needs a change of employment".