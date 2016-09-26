The refugee camps in Thessaloniki and its surrounding areas house the largest number of refugees trapped in the country. It was here that RefugeESuoc detected 68 people interested in continuing their university education and who fulfil the requirements to do so at the UOC.

Marta Flaqué explained that the research trip allowed them to analyse the situation and establish contacts with local university organizations and bodies working on the ground with refugee families. “Many wish to continue their studies but cannot given the appalling conditions in the refugee camps, which is why it is important to work towards promoting good study conditions and good accommodation”.



Grants to continue studying

Adopting the same work methodology as other Catalan universities, the UOC is working to shelter refugees who have had to interrupt their studies because of the armed and political conflict in their countries, in order to allow them to continue their studies. Among the actions being considered to develop the project, the University will:

Promote a programme of specific grants aimed at refugees or asylum seekers, in order to allow them to start or resume their studies both in Catalonia and in other locations.

Locate potential beneficiaries of the grants with the cooperation of bodies, organizations and institutions working on the ground.

Activate a virtual and face-to-face mentoring service for the new students through the RefugeESuoc volunteer group.

Seek funding and resources to guarantee the continuation of the shelter project.

Establish a networking project with Greek organizations, institutions and universities working on the ground.

Participate actively in the institutional debate as well as with the Government to speed up the administrative and legal procedures to allow the refugees university access.

Gemma Xarles, director of University Development Cooperation, expressed the UOC’s commitment to support initiatives that will benefit the refugee community and make an impact, and be sustainable over time. “Our role as an online university is to help people rebuild their academic and educational careers so that they can develop as individuals”.

The RefugeESuoc project also carries out activities aimed at raising awareness and dissemination, such as workshops in schools, community participation, campaigns, informal talks and round tables to highlight the plight of refugees. It also offers NGOs and public institutions specific services to attend to, shelter and mentor refugees, who are expected to continue arriving in Catalonia until 2017.