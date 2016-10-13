As the director of Internships and Mobility Services, Verònica Tercero, explains, "up until now, all exchange students came from the Erasmus programme or from international networks such as CINDA or AUIP".

These students are currently enrolled at Bogotà's Uniminuto on degree courses in Business Administration, Financial Management, Occupational Health and Safety Management, Public Accounting, Social Communication, Psychology, and Child Education. This being an online mobility programme, they will be able to study the courses from their own country without having to move.

Keeping to the programmes of studies of both universities, the students will take one of the following UOC courses: Communications Psychology, Strategic Management, Marketing Management, Principles of Intervention in Education or Developmental Psychology. Once they have passed the course, Uniminuto will validate it.

An increasingly global UOC

The UOC aims to establish long-term academic and research collaboration agreements with foreign universities, beyond the scope of mere commercial relationships.

Gemma Xarles, director of Globalization and Cooperation, highlights that one of the lines of work within the UOC's new globalization strategy is to encourage skills that help students to be global citizens and professionals, and in this respect, "mobility and exchange are a way of working towards this".

According to Pastora Martínez Samper, Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation, «this agreement with Uniminuto is a clear example of how we want to put into practice the UOC's new globalization strategy: through agreements with strategic partners that lead to different collaboration programmes and formulas, for both teaching and research". She added that "you cannot have globalization without cooperation" and "we want to establish relationships with universities in other countries that will result in an improvement in educational quality on both sides, entailing academic benefits for students at both universities and contributing to the professional and global development of all those involved".