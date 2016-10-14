The new brand matches the path the UOC is set to take in coming years. "It reflects a global UOC, which is backing the growth and value of research, expanding the possibilities for learning beyond the traditional sphere of universities, and strengthening its connection with the business world", asserts its president, Josep A. Planell.

Lluís Rius, the Director de Communications, highlights the brand's combination of traditional features – such as the original navy blue of the letters and a diagonal composition evocative of classic university shields – with new features such as bright on-screen colours, its own sound, a modular design that makes it especially adaptable and flexible in all kinds of settings, and its own typeface that is optimally suited to reading on screens.

Dynamic, flexible logo

The UOC initials are arranged diagonally, such that they appear to be exploring beyond their frame. This frame can move, reset, grow or shrink, so full advantage can be taken of the possibilities provided by digital settings, giving the brand the same dynamism and adaptability the UOC now offers.

Its own sound

The brand has its very own sound, enabling the UOC to express itself in digital environments naturally and with coherency.

Its own typefaces

Furthermore, two corporate font families have been created based on the logo: UOC Sans and UOC Serif. They maintain and strengthen the spirit of the new look, are very clear to read on digital devices, and provide consistency throughout the communication system, giving it distinct character.

Five sub-brands

From now on, the UOC is to have five sub-brands, in addition to the corporate masterbrand. The sub-brands seek to portray how the University offers more than just teaching. The UOC also provides research and innovation (UOC R&I), as well as non-conventional programmes for lifelong learning, such as free courses, short courses and seminars, professional training online, MOOCs, etc (UOC X). Furthermore it boasts a strong network of alumni with added-value services (UOC Alumni), offers learning solutions to companies and institutions (UOC Corporate), and provides the general public with games, audiovisual content and attractive publishing (UOC Media).

All five sub-brands share the UOC initials, while differing in shapes and colours. And all five share the same modular system as their base.

Mucho, the design studio that made it happen

The design studio entrusted with the UOC's new corporate image was Mucho, which has won fifteen Laus awards, two Grand Laus awards and two Yellow Pencil D&AD awards (these last awards are considered the Oscars of graphic design). Mucho is a studio with Catalan roots that now has teams in Barcelona, Paris, San Francisco and New York.