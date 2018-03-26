Israel Rodríguez-Giralt awarded with the international David Edge Prize

Israel Rodríguez-Giralt , coordinator of the UOC-IN3 CareNet research group, was awarded the prestigious David Edge Prize for the article Healing, Knowing, Enduring: Care and Politics in Damaged Worlds published in The Sociological Review in 2017.

The article, co-authored with Manuel Tironi from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, was awarded the prize by the Society for Social Studies of Science (4S) for the way it looked at the role of care practices in political activism, especially in disaster areas with slow or chronic contamination processes.

The prize committee selected Tironi and Rodríguez-Giralt’s article from the 58 published in prestigious academic journals during 2017 that were nominated. The committee highlighted the article's theoretical innovations in terms of thinking about techno-scientific activism and environmental justice, and the way it was able to rethink the meaning of «politics» in disaster situations.

Israel Rodríguez-Giralt has a PhD in Social Psychology from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. His research focuses on techno-scientific activism in fields such as health, care and environmental justice. He also studies new forms of social experimentation, mobilization and citizen participation, especially in disaster situations.