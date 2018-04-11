The UOC has signed an agreement with Unity, one of the leading companies in the video game sector, to offer anyone interested the chance to study a professional certification programme. Accreditation like this is highly sought after in this field. Unity is currently the only professional certification body worldwide for the video game industry. It is also one of the leading platforms for video game development. It has been responsible for games like Pokemón GO, Cuphead (named best video game of 2017) or Hollow Knight, one of the video game community’s most highly rated games.

Thanks to this agreement, the University will be able to offer official training on the platform and organize official examinations to accredit the knowledge acquired on video game programming and development from the academic year 2018/2019 onwards. The first certificate available is Unity Certified Developer, but more specialized courses are in the pipeline.

Josep Prieto, dean of the UOC’s Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, was very pleased with the agreement, saying that “it lets the University and business forge closer links. The aim of this agreement is twofold: on the one hand, we can train our students to meet the real demands of tech companies and, on the other, we can help fill the current gap in the market for skilled video game professionals.”

This agreement makes the UOC Unity’s second official training and certification centre in Spain. This means that the University’s training programmes will have its seal of approval to train skilled professionals, and means that anyone who wants to can now access an official certification programme.

This is the second such agreement reached by the UOC’s Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. Back in the year 2000, the University joined Cisco’s official training programme.