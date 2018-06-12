Ensuring inclusive, equitable and quality access to higher education is one of the goals of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and also one of the UOC’s objectives. This is why, since the end of April, the UOC has been establishing a new alliance with the Organization of American States (OAS) to offer new learning opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean through a grant and aid programme.

This collaboration will be the first time the UOC is able to offer a grant programme jointly with an international institution. “We at the UOC and the OAS have the same aim, namely fostering human development through education”, says Pastora Martínez Samper, Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation, “so that through this programme, we can help anyone, no matter what their social or economic situation is, to access the quality higher education that we offer at the UOC, improving their life and having a positive impact on their community”.

The creation of a range of grants with international institutions is one of the actions envisioned in the UOC's strategy to become more global by positioning the University in Latin America. For Gemma Xarles, director of Globalization and Cooperation, “it’s not just a question of reaffirming our commitment to extending access to higher education thanks to e-learning, fostering diversity in the classroom or increasing the number of international students, but also of informing the world about our learning model to make it a global benchmark”.



Huge interest in the call

During the first few weeks, over 90 students applied for grants for the fifty or so places on offer to study for a master’s degree at the UOC. “Ecuador and Colombia were the countries where this first call, which will cover around 40% of course fees, had the most interest”, explained Daniel Téllez, director of Business Development at the UOC. “It reinforces the idea that the UOC may have a complementary role to play in the education systems of these countries”.

When selecting students, their academic record and professional experience will be taken into account. We will also take into consideration the potential impact that these courses may have on the development of the candidate's country of origin and the geographical distribution of candidates in relation to the most important needs of OAS Member States.



Educating global citizens

This is not the first study grant programme promoted by the UOC. The welcome programme for refugees and asylum seekers recently opened the third call for scholarships to help rebuild the academic careers of people whose life plans have been cut short. This call offers thirty scholarships for studying specializations, languages and open courses.

In addition, a few days ago saw the closure of the fourth call for grants by the UOC and the ICETEX National Committee for Overseas Grants, the aim of which is to offer Colombian students with the best academic performance the opportunity of continue their master’s degree at a European university. On this occasion, around 80 students will benefit from this grant, which means partial exemption from the enrolment fee.