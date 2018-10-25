The UOC to improve care for stroke victims using big data

Strokes are an urgent medical condition caused by a sudden alteration of blood flow in the brain that often leaves the brain permanently damaged. Quick diagnosis and treatment of strokes can avoid death or disability of affected population. The complexity of stroke chain of care and the need to deliver ultrafast expert care require every region to have a well-stablished stroke strategy that provides evidence-based management and equal access to stroke care. Unfortunately, there is huge variability in the provision of stroke care in south-western European regions.

Strokes are the second cause of death in Europe and among leading causes of disability and dementia in adults, which entails high social and economic impact. Appropriate treatment has demonstrated to reduce disability and economic resources; hence it is crucial that patients have access to proper diagnosis techniques and effective treatments.

The absence of population-based high quality registries in many regions hinders the capacity to understand the medical condition, the variability of healthcare practices and the real-world difficulties to overcome the laboratory-to-practice gap. In this context, use of new technologies (Artificial Intelligence) and big data analysis could potentially improve stroke care strategies by sharing best practices and avoiding inefficient administrative and clinical procedures.

ICTUSnet has the mission to create a network of collaboration between different regions of southern Europe formed by patients and professionals from different areas related to stroke, covering an area of 20 million inhabitants. At the same time, ICTUSnet aims to create research infrastructures that incorporate innovative data analysis technologies to improve stroke care systems and subsequently reduce the impact of the disease on the population.

The consortium is formed by 10 healthcare and research institutions from the regions of Catalonia (AQuAs, Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación, Fundació Ictus and The UOC's spin-off Open Evidence, Aragon (Instituto Aragonés de Ciencias de la Salud), Balearic Islands (Fundación Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Illes Balears), Navarra (Navarrabiomed-Fundación Miguel Servet), North of Portugal (Administração Regional de Saúde do Norte) and Occitanie (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Montpellier and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Tolouse). Additionally, the consortium counts on the interest of 33 associated partners from all over Europe.

ICTUSnet project has three objectives, namely:

To use innovative big data technologies available to extract and analyse information and explore new perspectives on stroke care strategies.

To undertake a deep analysis of collected information and stroke care strategies on patients, with attention to the different health and profile characteristics. To study, agree and plan measures to enhance effectivity in stroke care strategies on severe stage and post-evaluation procedures, to reduce impact on stroke consequences.

To foster international and regional cooperation by exchanging good practices, peer learning and implementing a common advanced training programme.

ICTUSnet aims to reach better knowledge on stroke care strategies. The project seeks to transform lives of stroke patients and improve their life quality, to push forward stroke awareness and knowledge, and to enhance the quality of care strategies.