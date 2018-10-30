The European Union approves the UOC's research HR excellence strategy

The European Commission has awarded the UOC the distinguished HR Excellence in Research Award (HRS4R), a quality seal recognizing the University’s ability to attract talent, create a favourable work environment, encourage research and promote the careers of researchers in Europe.

The process for obtaining accreditation began in 2017 with a letter signed by the University's president, Josep A. Planell, which ratified the UOC’s implementation of the European Charter for Researchers and the Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers (C&C), which include criteria and recommendations for human resources management in research.

“This endorsement means we can attract more excellent talent, keep working to promote research and boost researchers' careers in terms of Europe. It also raises the UOC's profile as an attractive place to carry out research," said Marta Aymerich, Vice President for Research and Strategic Planning.



Action Plan

To see its HRS4R strategy through, the UOC conducted an initial internal gap analysis to define and execute the Action Plan (2018-2020). The aim is to implement, among other measures, the following:

Develop a working group for recruiting researchers that is open, transparent and merit-based, and review and update the UOC’s recruitment policy in order to attract international talent.

Develop a plan to attract and develop talent.

Promote welcoming services.

Develop an R&I service catalogue.

Establish protocols for the dissemination of R&I.

Develop a training plan for researchers.

Establish specific physical spaces and initiatives to encourage research alliances and plan their implementation.

To define its strategy, the UOC set up a multidisciplinary working group made up of research staff, management and Employees’ Committee personnel, who together analysed such aspects as recruitment, training and development, working conditions, ethics, professionalism and responsibility. This same working group will coordinate the roll-out of the actions included in the Action Plan.

Implementation of this strategy is coordinated by Personnel and the Knowledge Transfer and Research Support Office (OSRT), and is in full alignment with the UOC’s Strategic Plan (2014-2020).