The study, published in the International Journal of Public Opinion Research, focuses on the most popular social media network: Facebook. It is estimated that Facebook is used by 73% of the Spanish population, 47% of which use it to source news. However, another study, coordinated by researcher Seth Flaxman, also highlights that only one in every 300 clicks made to links posted on Facebook lead to important news articles and that the vast majority bring individuals to videos or photos.

Enrichment or impoverishment of the public agenda?

What might cause the differences between those who consume news through social media and those who do not? UOC researcher and Law and Political Science professor Ana Sofia Cardenal proposes two hypotheses. On the one hand, it could be that the consumption of information through Facebook exposes citizens to a broader range of subjects and opinions. Alternatively, these people may also end up limiting their pool of information and only looking at problems that are important to their circle of contacts and friends with whom they have shared interests.

In other words, the issues which concern individuals who get their information through Facebook may be more superficial in nature and unrelated to the problems of society; or, alternatively, they may have a more diverse range of interests and are looking to introduce new issues onto the public agenda. “Agendas can expand and enrich matters of public interest and help to update the public agenda”, the study claims.

Cardenal goes on to stress that the analysis “is unable to conclude whether this enriches or impoverishes the public agenda”. In fact, the researchers are now carrying out more in-depth studies to look at whether the consumption of news through social media dissociates users from public concerns or, conversely, helps to establish new priorities.

The benefits of setting a common public agenda

The fact that certain groups of people have different priorities than those of society as a whole can, according to Cardenal, have a negative impact on the Government of Catalonia’s ability to make decisions. The authors of the study point to preservation of a common public agenda as a key factor in terms of social integration, collective decision-making and democratic stability. “If the public agenda (that is, the problems that people care about) becomes fragmented as a result of different groups of people prioritizing different topics, the Government may find it harder to set common goals and make decisions”, says Cardenal. Fragmentation and diversification of the issues that concern people can also have some positive effects, however, such as the amplification of the public agenda.

If individuals develop a wider array of concerns, what repercussions might this have? Cardenal explains that impacts on the public agenda will depend on the degree of knowledge, engagement and participation of those who source their news through Facebook, adding that, if consuming news through Facebook increases individuals’ knowledge of politics and level of engagement, it is more likely that having a wider and more fragmented range of concerns will help to enrich the public agenda. “If, conversely, sourcing news through Facebook reduces knowledge of politics and level of engagement and promotes personal interests, that fragmentation in terms of issues is more likely to undermine and erode the public agenda”, she concludes.