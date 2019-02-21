UOC adds new Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability

This new position of vice president has been created to ensure an executive leadership able to cover the new challenges faced by the institution and respond to the sustained growth of recent years. As an institution focused on lifelong learning, the UOC “is in an ideal position to help people and organizations adapt to the changes that are redefining production relationships and the labour market,” Fitó explained. “The teaching we provide offers a myriad of opportunities so that companies can explore and further this transformation within their own businesses and, by extension, society in general,” she said. Identifying these opportunities and getting maximum impact from them is a challenge that she accepts with “enthusiasm and respect”. Along these lines, she explained how her time as dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business would be essential in “tackling the first priority, which is to gauge the project's size and scope”.

Àngels Fitó is an expert in financial analysis, management control systems and e-learning. Until now, she has combined her academic leadership and teaching work with research at the Faculty of Economics and Business and the MeL (Management & eLearning) research group. Her research has mainly focused on a twofold analysis: the impact of normative accounting and financial precepts on companies' financial statements, studying the implementation of business management systems from different vantage points, and the impact of e-learning on the development of professional skills.

This new office will join the university's other two vice presidents' offices: Strategic Planning and Research, led by Vice President Marta Aymerich, and Globalization and Cooperation, led by Vice President Pastora Martínez Samper.