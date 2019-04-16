Unconscious biases

With the aim of quantifying the problem, Ms Gallego studies the extension of gender stereotypes, not only among students of the bachelor's degree in Primary Education and the master's degree in Teacher Training - Secondary Education, Language Teaching and Vocational Training, who will be future teachers, but also in the training they receive. Within the framework of the ESTEREO project, she has conducted in-depth interviews with twenty-four students of both genders from universities in Barcelona.

The preliminary results show that teachers in training still have assimilated gender stereotypes regarding boys' and girls' abilities. “The majority of students, both male and female, studying for their bachelor's degree and master's degree in education continue to attribute better skills to girls for education, social sciences and humanities, and to boys for numbers, technology, computer science, experimental sciences and all abstract and technical tasks”, Gallego explained. “The most surprising thing is that they are not aware of having these stereotypes and how they can influence students, their perception of their own abilities, their interests and their marks”, the researcher added.

Lack of training in gender perspective

Furthermore, interviews have found that there is no specific gender perspective training within the curricula of future teachers, which makes it more difficult for them to detect and reverse stereotypes. The first results also highlight the lack of female role models in professions related to engineering and technology in both primary and secondary school textbooks. However, with the growing trend of each teacher developing their own teaching material, the biases they may have become even more significant than those of the publishers, argued Gallego.

“It is essential that we start providing training workshops for primary, secondary and university teachers so they become experts in gender perspective”, said Gallego. According to this researcher, it is crucial that the gap between the number of men and women in the STEM professions be narrowed. “Professions that target women more markedly, such as those involving care, children or cleaning, are associated with lower status and salary. The STEM professions, which stereotypes assign more to men, are associated with higher prestige and a higher salary”.

“What’s more, we are in the technological and digital era. We need more women involved in building this new reality to neutralize the sexist technology of today and of the future. We can’t be left behind”, Gallego concluded.