A recent study has analysed traditional agro-ecological cooperatives in Barcelona and the changes that have come about as a result of the rapid evolution of information and communication technologies (ICTs). The study was carried out by UOC researcher Ricard Espelt and presented as his doctoral thesis, and includes a map showing the groups that consume agro-ecological products in the city of Barcelona since the birth of the first cooperative, Germinal, in 1993. It reveals that these organizations have grown from 36 in 2009, to 57 in 2019 (an increase of 58.3% in 10 years) and that the technological advances in these initiatives’ management and communication strategies can boost their chances of growing sustainably.

The research looks at the consumption of fresh, local produce at a time when Spain imports an average of 25.483 billion tonnes of food that travels long distances and leaves a 4,212-tonne footprint of CO 2 emissions every year. In Barcelona, a city with 25 years of cooperativism history, there are some 1,420 families (around 4,500 people) who consume local produce that they receive from these organizations. “You find the greatest concentration of people associated with these kinds of initiatives in the Gràcia and Poblenou districts”, highlighted Espelt, a member of the DIMMONS research group from the UOC’s IN3 research institute.

The results of the study confirm how the average group or consumption cooperative in Barcelona comprises less than 25 families, organized like an association and with the utmost respect for the values promoted by agro-ecology and the social and solidarity economy (ESS), or, in other words, agro-ecological cooperativism. “It is closely linked to agro-ecology because, aside from promoting production methods that optimize all-natural resources without using chemical or synthetic products or genetically modified organisms (which is what happens in ecology), it also takes into consideration the social and political impact of food production”, the researcher explained. He went on to say that it shares its model with the ESS because it’s an organization that is run independently from the public sector and is managed democratically, defending the equal rights and obligations of all its members and forming part of the market as an instrument that stands for the well-being of all people.

This type of cooperative is closely linked to short supply chains (SSC) as it meets the same requirements of proximity and disintermediation of consumable products. The average distance travelled by the cooperatives’ providers is 278.7 km, compared to the average of 3,827.8 km travelled by the food products consumed by the Spanish general public. What’s more, 90.7% of products are bought directly from the producer, which, according to Espelt, demonstrates a “strong commitment to local production”.

For this researcher, the organizations included in the study contribute to raising awareness about the importance of food sovereignty and the end of the peasant society, which, with the constant closure of small- and middle-sized farms, is a critical trend in Catalonia. “They are keen to promote local consumption, self-sufficiency and disassociation with global markets. Their fight against climate change also places them in line with other global movements such as the Transition Network, which has a strong following in the United Kingdom”, he added.

The study also points out that the organizations that employ people recently released from prison, who receive economic compensation in return for their work, have much greater potential in terms of the number of associates, than those that run solely on the support from volunteers. Espelt also mentioned how “the data we’ve gathered during this research suggests that these groups will have a greater chance of spreading the impact of their agro-ecological cooperative than the rest”.