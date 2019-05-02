More global classrooms

The UOC showed its support for online mobility programmes in 2016, when 700 Colombian students from Uniminuto accessed our classrooms. "Online mobility allows students to improve their global skills, which give us a greater understanding of the world around us and of the challenges we face as a society", explained Gemma Xarles, director of Globalization and Cooperation. "It also enables us to engage in effective and respectful communication with people from different places and sociocultural situations".

However, this is not the UOC's first time having international students from other universities in its classrooms, as it had already welcomed students from the Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga and the Universidad de Antioquia in Colombia. To date, the University has hosted 2,000 students from various Latin American higher education institutions on its campus. Students from Chile's University of Talca and DUOC UC and Peru's Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia have also shared online classrooms with UOC students.

Online mobility programmes are also valuable in that they help reduce inequalities: university students from anywhere in the world can improve their CV and benefit from an international experience, irrespective of their socio-economic situation.