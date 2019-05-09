The UOC teaches children to program through play

Can children really learn to program their own games, stories and animations in a fun and simple way? This is the premise that led to Scratch, a programming language created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and aimed at children aged between 8 and 12. To mark Scratch Day, a worldwide initiative to be held on Saturday 11 May, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is organizing family workshops and activities at the centres in Manresa, Reus, Salt, Terrassa and Tortosa. The University will also be giving workshops at the centres in Lleida and Seville on Saturday 18 May.

Throughout the morning, a team of volunteer computing teachers from the Inventa group at the UOC will be showing children the world of the Scratch programming through games and challenges that the families taking part will have to solve with the help of Scratch Cards. For the experts, this programming language offers a number of benefits for children:

It develops logical thinking : the child is able to break down a problem into small parts, which makes them follow it sequentially to find the answer.

: the child is able to break down a problem into small parts, which makes them follow it sequentially to find the answer. It fosters creativity : children and young people have to make up stories and create games.

: children and young people have to make up stories and create games. It improves understanding : children can see first-hand how the computer carries out their orders.

: children can see first-hand how the computer carries out their orders. It aids systemic thinking : programming allows children to understand how a system works and how the parts relate to each other.

: programming allows children to understand how a system works and how the parts relate to each other. It improves school performance: children learn programming, mathematical concepts, some words in English, etc.

According to computer engineer Adriana Ornellas, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and member of the University's Inventa group, "the intellectual activity associated with programming teaches you to think in an abstract, logical and structured way". She added that "tools like Scratch boost learning through enquiry, through research and through problem-solving".

For his part, Carlos Casado, director of the UOC's University Master's Degree in Multimedia Applications: Smart Content Design and Development, stated that programming helps children "to think and solve problems" because "they work on understanding, they analyse the possible solutions and they split them up into smaller problems to be able to solve them more easily". Also, if children familiarize themselves with programming from a young age, it helps shatter the myth that "technology is for men", Casado concluded.

Families taking part in the UOC workshops will also be able to see some of the applications of Scratch with Arduino and LEGO. They just have to bring along a laptop with a Windows or iOS operating system and register beforehand on the activity website.