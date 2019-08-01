When the residents carry the can

Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences professor Pep Vivas points to how tourist behaviour can put the city at risk. Not all visitors give the city the respect it deserves. As he explained, some visitors act very differently to how they would in their home towns because "they do not have time to get to know and feel a connection with the city they are visiting". This leads to unsustainable behaviour. The cost of all this ends up falling to the residents, who also have to live with another effect: everything begins to cost more. According to Vivas, the impact on residents' standard of living is clear: "The city's habitual residents find they have less and less money; tourist cities may reach the desired economic indicators, but they have increasingly more social problems".

Overuse of the public space and infrastructures also causes residents to harbour ill will. The residents feel that the city is becoming gentrified in many ways. "Tourist gentrification", Vivas pointed out, "exacerbates the problem and the ill feeling among the public today, leading citizens to protest or express the dissatisfaction felt among those who have lived their entire lives in a specific city". He said that one solution would be to "stop the feeling of being invaded by tourists, which leaves some groups and residents in Barcelona demanding their rights, and very rightly so". He gave the example of placing a limit on numbers of cruise liners.

This need for regulation is also championed by Professor Mayorga, who insists that regulations "have to work on social pacts that enable us to bring about a change of trend when searching for social, economic and environmental balance". The challenge is for cities that make themselves attractive to tourism to not become a social hell for those who live there. This, stated Mayorga, demands "a great deal of political work, technical skill and social awareness".