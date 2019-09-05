An online mentoring system helps students obtain international grants

She is 23 years old and speaks English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, some Chinese, Arabic and Catalan (she was brought up in Catalonia), as well as Yoruba (the native language of Nigeria, where she was born). Thanks to her skills as a polyglot, in 2014 she took part in an international competition promoted by ESL Educational Services and the United Nations (UN) and gave a talk alongside other young people at the General Assembly in New York. We are speaking about none other than fellow UOC student Pelumi Fadare. Her experience in New York, plus the various grants she received before and after, made this Social Media student realize that the world is full of opportunities, even for those with fewer resources. That's why she created ApplicAID, an online tutorial system to help students apply for grants, aid and other subsidized educational opportunities. This project was presented in June at the seventh SpinUOC entrepreneurship symposium.

"In my opinion, grants give you a real-life education. You have to be able to convince a jury that you deserve it. That's why I always recommend applying for all the grants you're interested in. That way you learn how to persuade others, believe in yourself and convey how motivated you are. And, whether you obtain the grant or not, you develop a skill set that you probably wouldn't have been able to work on at school or university. It's a very worthwhile experience", explained Fadare.

It was with this conviction that in 2015 she set out to create the YouTube channel Ninjanspiration, where she offered information about how to obtain funds for studying. This experience would later lead her to create ApplicAID alongside her German peer Backtosch Mustafa, another young student with international concerns who currently studies at Harvard.

ApplicAID, which was launched at the end of 2018, is aimed particularly at students who are at risk of exclusion due to having fewer economic resources, or who are disadvantaged for the simple fact of having migrated. And, of course, this programme would have never gotten off the ground if it were not for several subsidies.