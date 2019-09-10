Fish farming, including crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants, is an important industry in Spain. In fact, Spain has one of the highest aquaculture harvests in the EU, with more than 300,000 tonnes of product with a market value of 470 million euros, and it employs more than 40,000 people. The UOC will develop a technology to facilitate accurate continuous monitoring of basic water parameters to improve animal welfare, reduce energy expenditure and optimize feed utilization and planning of fish and algae growth. The Open Digital Aquaculture (ODA) project will install low-cost electronic sensors to monitor pH levels, temperature, turbidity or oxygen in a number of farms in Catalonia (in Baix Montseny, Pla de Lleida and Terres de l'Ebre). About 150 companies in Catalonia operate fish farms, generating more than 2,000 jobs.

The ODA will support technological solutions aimed at digitizing the industry by providing basic elements. The project will provide data acquisition systems as well as open source platforms for data storage and viewing. One of the goals is to define data formats and standards which enable small- and medium-sized producers to achieve success with a much lower investment than other technologies.

"A data digitization system that can be connected to a turbidity sensor can cost about 4,500 euros. A more basic but still functional solution using open source tools will cost less than 400 euros. That means savings of 90%", highlighted the project's coordinator, Xavier Vilajosana. "Our aim is not to be a competitor in the industry but to give it new life, motivating people to digitize, stimulating demand and, therefore, competition", added Vilajosana, who is also a full professor at the UOC.

The initiative will create solutions that don't rely on human intervention to obtain and process data, nor will any expertise be needed to install and deploy the system. "To complete the technology chain, we will provide the hardware components design and diagrams to integrate them, the communication technology to extract the data generated and the software to store, display and process them", explained the leader of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute's (IN3) Wireless Networks Research Lab (WINE) group, which is carrying out this research together with the researcher Pere Tuset.