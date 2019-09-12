Times Higher Education ranks UOC among top seven universities in Spain

To analyse the level of excellence in higher education, the THE World University Rankings rates universities in the following five areas: teaching (with a 30% weighting), research (30%), citations (30%), international outlook (7.5%) and industry income (2.5%). The results obtained in each of these areas by the UOC are as follows: 16.51 in teaching, 14.21 in research, 74.2 in citations, 40.2 in international outlook and 35.81 in industry income.

Together with the Shanghai Ranking and the QS World University Rankings, the THE ranking is one of the most prestigious and transparent in the field of higher education. In terms of Spain, notable entries include Pompeu Fabra University, in 143rd place; the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, in 157th; the University of Barcelona, which keeps its place in the 201 to 250 band; the Autonomous University of Madrid and the University of Navarra, which are in the 251 to 300 band; the Universitat de València, in the 401 to 500 band; and the Complutense University of Madrid and the Universitat Rovira i Virgili which, along with the UOC, are in the 501 to 600 band. At world level, the UOC is in the same band as the UK's Open University.

The ranking is headed again this year by the University of Oxford, followed by the California Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge.