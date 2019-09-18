50,000 students to kick off a new academic journey at the UOC

The enrolment results are in and the Bachelor's Degree in Communication is the clear winner, showing a 68% rise compared to last year's figures. Coming in at a close second, yet first among the university master's degrees, is Food for Physical Exercise and Sport, which has seen a substantial 66.7% growth in the number of students with respect to the 2018/19 academic year. Likewise, Data Science has increased the most compared to its cohorts in the group of official master's degrees with highest enrolment results.

Geographically speaking, the majority of students, just over 30,000, are located in Catalonia, followed by 17,000 students situated throughout Spain and 3,000 from other parts of the world. The Spanish figure for bachelor's degree enrolment has seen significant growth equalling 27.5%.

Almost 14,000 of the 50,000 students beginning an official degree at the UOC this Wednesday are doing so for the first time. For the most part, newcomers have chosen to enrol on the Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, the Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, the University Master's Degree in Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders and the University Master's Degree in Education and ICT (E-learning).

Besides official degrees, more than 2,100 people have chosen the UOC to learn a language at its Centre for Modern Languages, as well as over one thousand who will begin UOC-certified postgraduate studies and more than 600 who have enrolled on an open course.



Nine university master's degrees and two online advanced-level vocational training programmes, the latest in academics this year

The UOC is now offering nine new university master's degrees: Philosophy for Contemporary Challenges, directed by philosopher Marina Garcés, with over 100 students enrolled; Translation and Technologies, directed by Antoni Oliver; Digital Innovation and Transformation, with Mihaela Enache at the helm; User Experience and Interaction Design, under the supervision of Enric Mor; Video Game Design and Development, directed by Joan Arnedo; Cybercrime, overseen by Josep Maria Tamarit; Economic Analysis, with Albert Puig as director; Business Management, directed by Fernando Álvarez, and Financial Management, which Joan Llobet will be in charge of.

The UOC and Jesuïtes Educació (JE) will extend their online vocational training alongside two new advanced-level programmes, International Trade and Transport and Logistics. Students may also choose the double-programme option, which will allow them to complete both. In the field of computer science, new options include the double programme Web Application Development and Cross-Platform Applications and the double programme Network Computer Systems Administration and Web Application Development.

* This data reflects the information available as of 13 September. It should be noted that the UOC has two semester start dates: 18 September and 16 October. As such, the figures for the number of enrolled students will rise as the second start date approaches.