TERMCAT and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) are publishing the new dictionary Terminologia de IATE en català (IATE terminology in Catalan) online, the product of a joint research project. The compilation provides the Catalan equivalents of more than 16,000 entries in the European Union's IATE database, particularly in the fields of law (with terms such as admissibility or human shield), economics (hedge fund, commodities market), health (reproductive isolation, parental alienation syndrome) and European institutions (refugee camp, demographic transition).

The IATE (InterActive Terminology for Europe) database is the resource shared by European Parliament institutions to ensure consistent terminology in the documentation drafted in the different working languages; it is currently available in all 24 official languages of the European Union.

This dictionary is still a work in progress; the hope is that it continues to grow as new terminology is compiled, with the goal of offering all the terminology that can currently be found in the IATE database in Catalan, in both viewing and download format.

With the help of language technology tools, the IATE's data, which has been downloadable since 2014, is combined with open access language resources in Catalan, namely TERMCAT's Open Terminology, the Official Journal of the Government of Catalonia and the Catalan version of Wikipedia.

The result of these collective resources means the dictionary now contains more than 16,000 entries with terms in Catalan, Spanish, French and English, stating the original sources and in some cases, giving definitions and the relevant IATE code. The data are also available in TBX download format.

This terminology has been made available to the European Parliament's Terminology Coordination Unit (TermCoord), which is responsible for running IATE. It can therefore be integrated in this terminology tool's internal version, as provided in the agreement signed in 2015 between TERMCAT and TermCoord to enrich the IATE database's internal version with Catalan terminology.