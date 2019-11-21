The preliminary results of the Data Policies & Strategies, with a Focus on Short Term Rental Platforms study, conducted by the Dimmons research group from the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and activist Murray Cox, as part of a framework partnership agreement with Barcelona City Council, shows that in many of the cities surveyed, there is no specific legislation, which means that the platforms are not obliged to share their data (including addresses, owners' names, number of nights occupied). For this reason, the cities are calling for legislative change which would cover all of the European Union.

The study was presented at the Sharing Cities Action Encounter , organized by Barcelona City Council and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya. At the event held as part of the Smart City Expo World Congress, the researchers showed that the majority of the twenty cities surveyed around the world have not achieved the desired results in negotiations with tourist apartment rental platforms such as Airbnb, due largely to this lack of regulation. This encounter is the result of the summit held last year in Barcelona, where fifty cities signed the first Common Declaration of Sharing Principles and Commitments which integrates the different viewpoints of the cities on platform economy.

The local administrations surveyed were Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bologna, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Krakow, Montreal, Munich, Naples, Paris, Porto, Rotterdam, San Francisco, Tallinn, Thessaloniki, Umeå, Valencia and Vienna.

Without data, there is no control

Firstly, local administrations need data on the activities of the digital platforms in the cities, both to ensure compliance with local regulations and to draft regulatory policies that guarantee access to and availability of housing, and to prevent gentrification processes. Secondly, data are essential for fiscal control.

Of the local administrations that took part in the survey, 62% have agreements in place with one or more platforms to collect taxes on tourist apartment rentals. However, very few city councils have been able to access the data, meaning that platforms like Airbnb do not pay the tourism taxes that they should be paying in the majority of the cities.

"The few cities that have been able to access the data are the ones that already have specific regulations", Cox explained. "These are pioneering cities, such as San Francisco, Santa Monica, Vienna, Grenoble, Bordeaux and Barcelona". Thanks to a compulsory municipal system of registering landlords, the councils in these cities are able to have an impact on who offers tourist apartments and where they are offered. This registration system differs from the usual model, where there is no regulation and landlords can rent out their apartment without having to inform the administration. Consequently, the cities that already have their own legal framework are able to negotiate more easily with the platforms to obtain specific data and modify protocols.

The study highlights that Barcelona is one of the cities that has had the most success in this negotiation with the platform, especially due to its having ensured that the platform itself removes advertisements without a legal licence. In any event, the study notes the lack of useful data which would allow cities to control the phenomenon and confirms that the platform has been able to withhold these data. Therefore, the study shows that cities need to unite to be able to gain more negotiating power with the platforms and also to call for European regulation that does more to protect cities.