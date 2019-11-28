More than half of the people who work and live in Spain would be automatically excluded from buying a house because of their employment conditions, according to the innovative analytic model developed by researcher Óscar Olcina, which predicts the possibilities of buying a home in Spain.

This study earned Olcina first prize in the 5th Big Data Talent Awards, sponsored by Oracle, in the category of final master's degree or postgraduate projects. These awards recognize macrodata, data analysis and artificial intelligence projects that have an significant socioeconomic impact.

The project, directed by the UOC's Master's Degree in Business Intelligence and Big Data course instructor Diego Miranda-Saavedra, aims to quantify and predict the real possibilities for an employed person in Spain to buy a home of their own, taking into account their income, age, education, place of residence, their job title and responsibilities, and the industry they work in.

When his analytical model is applied, it is clear that "only one in every six employed people in Spain has a real possibility of buying a home of their own". The researcher explained that "54.34% of employed people in Spain (45.29% if the age group is narrowed to the 30-50 range) cannot afford to buy a flat" and "29.76% (33.3% in the 30-50 age group) would find it difficult or very difficult". At present, only 15.9% of Spaniards have a clear possibility of buying a flat, which increases to 21.41% for the 30-50 age group.

"Models like this are not going to solve a particular problem overnight, but they do allow us to see the problem from a new perspective, which was impossible until recently. Now, the problem can be addressed using a predictive approach that people can use to factor in problems arising from situations in their day-to-day life, using this technology to consult very valuable information to help them in their decision-making", the researcher explained.

The difficulties many face in buying a home, Olcina explained, "are associated with a very significant socioeconomic impact". In a recent report, the Bank of Spain suggested that it was now better to buy than rent. However, according to the expert, buying one's own home continues to be "very restrictive" in Spain. Many who want to buy a home "find it impossible, difficult or very difficult to afford it on their own income alone", he said.