Scope and quality: a call to universities around the world

Universities' role as outlined in the 2030 Agenda

The 2030 Agenda is the United Nations' first to include access to higher education as one of its educational priorities; this poses considerable challenges to countries around the world and a great opportunity for universities to provide quality options for all prospective students.

"Despite the new possibilities offered by the growth of the internet and ICTs, there are still considerable levels of global inequality when it comes to accessing education and knowledge," said Martínez Samper, highlighting how "the UOC's globalization and cooperation strategy is focused on planning endeavours and projects that aim to reduce the educational and societal gap".

From the outset, the UOC has accompanied the Catalan university system and provided quality education for everyone who, for whatever reason, cannot physically attend university. Today, with an exclusively online educational model, the UOC offers courses to students in more than 134 countries and strives to provide access to higher education for all.

Martínez Samper also spoke about the UOC's work with international bodies such as UNITAR, UNWTO and WHO and the efforts to train experts and international civil servants with a view to facilitating learning over the course of their careers and making improvements to their workplaces and working environments. ​

As part of her presentation, she also explained the UOC's online mobility programmes, which have allowed 1,122 people from university institutions such as UNIMINUTO in Colombia, the University of Talca in Chile and the Universidad Cayetano de Heredia in Peru to experience what it's like studying at a European university by taking one or more courses over a semester at the UOC, without having to leave their homes.