Technology, health and business, the courses with the highest career opportunities in 2020

Qualifications in the technology, health care and business fields lead the ranking of courses with the most career opportunities, according to the US Bureau of Labor, which compiles a list every year of the 100 professions most in demand. Specifically, the 20 university courses with the greatest employment possibilities are software engineering, in first place, followed by dentistry, nursing, medicine, mathematics, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, marketing, optics and optometry, law, technical architecture, business administration and management, veterinary surgery, computer engineering, mechanical engineering, psychology, economics, speech therapy, civil engineering and pharmacy.

The study notes that STEM disciplines and courses related to health sciences will see a higher rate of employment in the near future. "The best professional prospects are in technology", commented Daniel Riera, director of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at the UOC. It is precisely in this field where women represent a very small proportion of students (just one in ten students).

Riera explained that this horizontal segregation "has a very negative impact in all areas, as things aren't designed in a fair or balanced way (for example, introducing biases into the algorithms that make decisions for us). Taking on this responsibility is key, as humanity's future challenges depend greatly on combining the views of different people and disciplines."

According to this study by Randstad, digitalization will create 1,250,000 jobs until 2021 in Spain. Of these, 390,000 will be pure STEM, 689,000 will be satellite jobs that provide support, and 168,000 will be indirect jobs. The report also detects a shortfall in professionals who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which companies will need to fill, but for which there will not be enough candidates.

The report notes that some professions stand out compared with others, as is the case of computer engineers and experts in data science and big data. For Teresa Sancho, director of the bachelor's degree in Applied Data Science at the UOC, small and medium businesses need professionals "who can gather the company's data, store them, ensure their security and process them adequately, and who are able to answer the questions posed by management”.