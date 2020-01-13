UOC offers first free online course in Spain on self-managing health

Health empowerment, are we falling behind?

Europe is still falling short in terms of the population's health literacy levels. According to the latest European health literacy survey published by the European Journal of Public Health, almost 50% of Europeans have a low level of health literacy. In Spain, the number of people who have an adequate level of literacy is only slightly higher, at 50.8%. As Manuel Armayones explained, the MOOC "will be able to answer all our questions on literacy, such as, should I take this medicine?; under what circumstances should I avoid it?, or what should I be doing to stay healthy?". The course will also focus particularly on helping us develop critical analysis skills.

Participants will learn how "we can all be in charge of our own health so that in our day-to-day lives we can share advice on how to treat ailments, create positive, healthy environments and learn from those who know how to take care of their health correctly", when it comes to issues like the amount of sleep we get or what we eat. They will also learn from people working in the field about projects that are already up and running, helping people look after their health in each stage of their lives. To sum up, Armayones explained that "health literacy is really about helping us take care of ourselves and improve our own health, as well as that of the people around us".

This course is a window into the big wide world of health literacy that we'll all have to become familiar with in the near future. In the words of Eulàlia Hernández, "acquiring literacy is a process of growth that the public and the healthcare system must undertake together".