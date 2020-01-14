Organizing collaborative work

"GitHub projects aren't organized into a vertical structure like in businesses", María José Palazzi explained, "the hierarchy isn't determined by interactions among the developers, but by each project's make-up: one person might decide to work on a specific module whilst someone else concentrates on another from the same initiative." The UOC researchers' aim was to analyse which organizational formula is most commonly followed in the most successful projects, taking a sample of 65 of the 100 most popular projects. Just like with e-commerce sites, the platform allows users to rate the projects using a star system, which means the most popular ones obtain greater visibility, regardless of their size or seniority.

Palazzi said: "The tasks are subdivided: not everyone works on all parts of the project; rather, there are subdivisions of developers focused on specific areas. We might also see a hierarchy where the project drivers dedicate their efforts to the majority of tasks and have external developers occasionally make one-off contributions." That doesn't mean there's no structure to the work, but rather that "projects seem to have an internal structure made up of subgroups, which are in turn organized independently," she clarified.

A limit to human relationships

As regards the size of the work groups, in theory there is virtually no limit to their expansion, but the UOC researchers believe that some limits are likely to emerge. "There is a kind of unwritten cap on groups' size and on how the collaborators in the project are distributed, regardless of the size of the whole project," Palazzi said. She also pointed out that the projects they analysed had an average of 400 developers working on them, while the largest they studied involved over 1,700 collaborators. In terms of the subgroups, the researchers found that the number of collaborators rarely surpasses 200 developers, regardless of how big the project itself is.

According to the UOC expert, these maximums are related to those that are generally found in social environments. "There is a limit to the number of feasible relationships among people that is closely linked to our cognitive limitations," she said, pointing out that, if we look at Twitter, "The maximum volume of interactions that users have with each other is not determined by the technology, but by human factors."

Article reference

Palazzi, María J.; Cabot, J.; Cánovas Izquierdo, J. L.; Solé-Ribalta, A.; Borge-Holthoefer, J. "Online division of labour: emergent structures in Open Source Software". Scientific Reports, 9, 13890 (2019). DOI: <10.1038/s41598-019-50463-y>.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation contributes to overcoming the challenges faced by the global societies of the 21st century. It focuses on studying the interaction between human activity and information and communication technologies, paying particular attention to e-learning and digital health. The UOC's more than 400 researchers and 46 research groups are linked to its seven faculties and three research centres: IN3, eLearn Center and eHealth Center.

The UN's 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals for a fairer, more equitable world and open knowledge mark the strategic bases for the University's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.