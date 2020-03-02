Giving machines an imagination, the next challenge in artificial intelligence

Computation science and philosophy

Casas-Roma explained the concept further: "We've studied a number of theories regarding the logic behind voluntary imagination, with our sights set on writing algorithms that simulate the processes it follows. This line of technology-based research overlaps with the so-called philosophy of psychology, a compendium of different disciplines that seek to understand the nature of the mind, including neuroscience, artificial intelligence, computational science, linguistics and biology. Since the 20th century, researchers in the field have ventured to analyse and understand phenomena relating to the human mind, establishing theories ranging from behaviourism, which addressed observable behaviours, to those arising in the wake of the cognitive revolution, which erupted following the computational breakthroughs made by Alan Turing in the 1950s. One of Turing's contributions was the Turing test, which sought to determine machines' ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour.

Philosophers of psychology have spent recent decades reflecting upon a range of matters, such as the meaning of "common sense" (to predict behaviours that follow similar or routine patterns), mental representation, and the influence of one's environment, actions and body. When analysing such factors, it is important to remember that the mind is influenced by more than what goes on in the brain; reviewing details like the notes we write in our notebooks and the information we consume on social media using our smart phones are two good examples of this.

"Very often, we voluntarily imagine our response to different situations; for example, when we are confronted with a choice between different products," said Casas-Roma, who is part of a group of philosophy of artificial intelligence, ethics, logic and epistemology experts. The UOC researchers published a scientific article which analyses different theories on how this voluntary imagination works, studying the logic behind it from a computational point of view and applying algorithms that predict future behaviours. Although the experts recognize that current scientific theories are not refined enough to computationally represent the human imagination, they unwaveringly agree that it is up to researchers like them to uncover the set of restrictions and variables that mark the limits of our imagination, in order to scientifically represent how we imagine.

Part of the researchers' contribution involved the creation of a visual tool for classifying different imagination acts based on the procedures they follow. They also looked at where the theories were lacking and put forth an independent framework for determining imagination-related dynamics. The study suggests strengthening the structure shared among the different theories in order to use it as scaffolding for a formal mathematical model of imagination processes.