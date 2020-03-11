The UOC set to participate in two consortia to develop wireless communications technologies for Industry 4.0 and smart cities

Distributed sensing, popularly known as the Internet of Things (IoT), refers to the digital interconnection of everyday objects with the internet for mutual interaction as well as monitoring and control purposes. We have recently seen the start of these emerging technologies' mass incorporation into applications for different sectors, such as industry, agriculture and services, in order to improve operation and efficiency. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), through the Wireless Networks (WiNe) research group, operating within the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, is set to participate in two newly-established consortia focused on the development of this kind of advanced digital technology for application within the smart cities and Industry 4.0 movements.

The two initiatives are part of the R&I Strategy for Smart Specialization in Catalonia (RIS3CAT) and have each been awarded €4 million in funding from the Government of Catalonia and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The purpose of this grants scheme is to explore and promote new forms of collaboration between government, research and innovation agents, businesses and civil society to provide more effective and innovative answers to the challenges we face as a society.

"Aside from the technology itself, these consortia represent an opportunity for collaboration across all areas," explained UOC professor and lead researcher at the WiNe group, Xavier Vilajosana. He went on to add that, "It allows groups working in the same field but within different entities to collaborate on the development of common technologies while at the same time enabling groups from different fields to collaborate and explore how different technologies can be combined and access new ideas and results. Finally, it serves to make companies in the region aware of new developments so that they can learn about and adopt them, in turn becoming more efficient and competitive."

As such, the two consortia have defined a series of work packages for the purpose of validating the technologies in real-world settings, in companies from the regional industrial framework that have volunteered to test them. As Vilajosana pointed out, this "generates advances in the field of research and development and also helps the companies involved to become more efficient and competitive. It can therefore be said that these projects ultimately stimulate the entire research and development value chain, which is particularly relevant when we consider that there is no way any of the individual agents would be able to carry out this work alone".