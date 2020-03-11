"We asked the UOC to advise us on taking more of our processes online "

The Universidad del Norte (UNINORTE), based in Colombia's Caribbean region, is a higher education institution that, in the fifty years since it was founded, has established itself as one of Colombia's top universities, with high quality learning programmes and research. It is currently one of the few universities in the country to have achieved high quality accreditation.

The links between UNINORTE and the UOC span many years and numerous different collaborations, with both institutions belonging to the Inter-University Development Centre (CINDA), an organization comprised of Latin America's top universities. The UOC has now teamed up with the Colombian university once again to offer support and advice on its project to make moves online.

UNINORTE is looking to develop quality online programmes in order to reach new student demographics and extend its geographical scope, and thereby also increase the social impact of higher education, all of which are objectives outlined in its Development Plan 2018-2022. In the words of the director of the Center for Teaching Excellence (CEDU) at UNINORTE, Fadia Khouri-Saavedra, "It is an ambitious project which has enabled us to contemplate and rethink the way things are done at our university, both currently and in the future."

The UOC's eLearn Center, under the leadership of Lluís Pastor, started working on the project a few months ago, with the aim of providing UNINORTE with the support and tools required to build a strong foundation for the launch of its online higher education project. Pastor said: "The most interesting thing about our work is seeing the way in which we are able to help define the new model and how the UNINORTE teams are developing the next step towards building the university they want: a university that responds to the new challenges posed by the knowledge society. They're taking learning processes online and digitizing the organization to move towards that goal."

For UNINORTE, "The fundamental reason we approached the UOC is because we recognized it as a university with a vision that chimed with ours; we want to promote and establish the student learning experience as a central focus of our educational model."