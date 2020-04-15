The internet post-coronavirus

How would it work?

For now, what is known about the proposal is that it seeks to replace the current system, in which each device transmits data by sending packets to an address, with infrastructure that is far less "unstable" and "lacking", in the words of Huawei, the proposal's leader. The technology being used has been around for over 40 years and is based on the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and a system of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. According to Huawei, the problem is that today's networks are increasingly more separated and individualized, which makes any communication between them slower and complex. That is precisely what the new system aims to solve by using a technology that would allow all devices on the same network to communicate directly, without having to depend on a satellite or intermediary.

But there is a downside... It would not be totally open. Everything points to the new system requiring some type of authentication system to be able to work, which would involve data tracking. That means that if the technical difficulties in getting it up and running could been surmounted, it would open the door to the question of censorship, and countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden have expressed reservations. As Tuset Peiró said, "The internet is a network of networks, which means the whole concept of an internet that is a single network under the exclusive control of a government, a provider or a company doesn't exist, nor does it make sense. And it most probably never will."

Sergio de Juan-Creix, one of the Bachelor's Degree in Law's[ts1] course professors and expert in digital law at the Croma Law Firm, explained that if the current system allows us to be identified by an IP address, with an authentication system it would be even easier. "Right now, to identify someone by their IP address you need a court order obliging the provider to reveal the person's identity. However, if internet access is through an authentication system, a much wider net could be cast," he said, stating that not just providers but also other agents could control our internet use, with all the risks to our privacy that this entails.

And that's not all, de Juan-Creix said: "Other fundamental rights such as freedom of expression or the right to information could be put in check". He went on to add that, although we come across the problem of authentication on many websites, platforms, and social media networks, "if it's used as an internet access key, it could also be used to restrict certain individuals' or media sources' access, which would obviously curtail or control the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and access to information, the basic pillars of pluralist democracy."