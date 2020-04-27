Researchers study how the lockdown is affecting chronic, recurring pain

Pain as a biopsychosocial experience

According to UOC researchers, a great deal of physical pain, such as back pain, has more than just physiological causes, since how we feel at any given time can have an impact. How we interact with those around us can also influence pain.

That is why the so-called 'psychosocial interventions' were invented, the researchers say. These are therapies that incorporate techniques like cognitive restructuring; that is, being aware that how we think affects how we feel and experience pain and that we should swap negative thoughts for more adaptive ones. It also refers to the use of distraction, where a certain action takes our attention off our pain so we are not as fixated on it and it affects us less.

Open survey

In order to find out just how Spain's lockdown is affecting those with some form of chronic pain, the researchers have launched a survey among the general public. Only adults are asked to participate, and they will have until 9 May to submit their answers. With the questionnaire, which takes about 15 minutes,

the researchers hope to obtain data to help them understand how different pain triggers have affected chronic pain sufferers during their confinement. The idea is to verify different scientific hypotheses that could serve to improve biopsychosocial treatments for people with chronic pain. As Nieto said, "Having this information is important; if being confined does indeed affect chronic pain, we will have to think about and design strategies for similar scenarios in the future."

Joining Nieto in the study is fellow eHealth Lab researcher and Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences professor Beatriz Sora, as well as Rebeca Pardo, a clinical psychologist and UNIR researcher and professor and Juan Vicente Luciano Devis and Albert Feliu Soler, researchers at the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute.