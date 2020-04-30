Wielding a smartphone can help shield you from COVID-19

Telemedicine and apps that remind us to wash our hands

The UOC researcher pointed out that mobile app developers are leveraging augmented reality capabilities to turn our smartphones into veritable shields that help us ward off the coronavirus. A great example is the Vuforia Chalk app, which allows technicians to provide remote assistance to people who need machinery or household appliances fixed, thereby removing the need to make house calls that would expose them, and their customers, to a higher risk of infection. With the app, users are able to speak with a technician who can see the malfunctioning object thanks to the video camera on the user's phone. The technicians can then talk their customers through each step, while making helpful augmented reality-assisted drawings over the video, until the object is up and running like new.

Our mobile phones can even remind us when we have gone too long without washing our hands, a vital measure in curbing infections. Manual Armayones, researcher at the eHealth Center's Behavior Design Lab at the UOC, underlined that frequently washing our hands and keeping them away from our face are two measures that COVID-19 has forced us to take seriously in a very short period of time. "Our challenge is to turn them into regular, everyday habits," he said. According to the researcher, we can achieve this in no time if we remain aware of their vital importance, do them repeatedly, and "congratulate ourselves and celebrate each time so they become second nature more quickly". The calendar app on our smartphones can be used to set handwashing reminders, of course, but some people are going to need an extra push. With them in mind, Samsung has launched a new app called Hand Wash, which alerts users when it is time to wash their hands, based on the frequency they set for themselves. It also has a 20-second timer that helps users to remember to scrub their hands for long enough.

For several weeks now, smartphone users have also been able to download a host of other apps helping to combat the COVID-19 crisis. While some provide helpful medical information about the disease and thus prevent people from making potentially unnecessary visits to the doctor, others facilitate remote follow-ups. A few examples include STOP COVID19 CAT, CoronaMadrid, COVID-19.EUS and CoronaTest Navarra, backed by the respective ministries of health in Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country and Navarre. For their part, Andalusia and the Community of Valencia have posted up-to-date information about COVID-19 on the official health apps already available to their residents before the crisis hit. Meanwhile, other regions such as Castile and León and Galicia have developed their own self-assessment tests.

When asked about these apps and tests, the director of the eHealth Center, Albert Barberà, said that they have the potential to be great tools, as long as they are monitored by public health officials who look after the quality of the information provided and its interoperability between autonomous communities and countries. "Otherwise we are going to be severely handicapped, because this situation calls for a global response. If information is not shared between countries or regions, our chance at devising smart policies will go down the gutter," he warned.