An international study , led by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Spain) spin-off Open Evidence, has revealed that the mental health of 41% of the UK population is at risk as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The research project, which involves the participation of researchers from the Glasgow University, Università degli Studi di Milano, Università degli Studi di Trento, Tilburg University and the Universidad Nacional de Colombia, indicates that almost 60% of the UK population require "the government not only to focus on containing the virus, but also on preventing a major economic crisis".

The study, which consisted of three surveys, collected data on people in the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy over the course of three consecutive weeks, from 24 April to 17 May. The aim was to analyse stress- and trauma-related behavioural changes within the relevant populations in the context of the pandemic, as well as gauging public opinion with regard to the information provided by the government and its response in relation to the health crisis.

The data collected in the first survey, which sampled 10,551 people (3,523 in the United Kingdom, 3,524 in Spain and 3,504 in Italy) between 24 April and 1 May, show that most of the population between 18 and 75 years of age report having felt down, depressed, or hopeless about the future at some point during this period: 57% in the United Kingdom, 67% in Spain and 59% in Italy. In the words of Cristiano Codagnone , co-founder of one of the participating entities, UOC spin-off Open Evidence, "The data provides a picture on the impact of the lockdown and we need to be prepared for the associated social and health consequences of that".

The analysis of this data alongside additional factors such as housing type (full ownership, mortgaged property, rental, etc.), living conditions (square metres of accommodation, number of people living there, presence of school-age children), loss of employment, closure of own business, loss of income and access to COVID-19 testing has provided a general gauge in relation to people's state of mental health in the three countries. The results reveal that the mental health of 41% of people in the UK is at risk, with figures of 46% and 42% registered for Spain and Italy, respectively.