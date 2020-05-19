Promoting virtual mobility

Óscar Roque Vergara is studying a master's degree in Industrial Engineering (on-site) at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP). He was the first student to take a virtual mobility course through the University Exchange Programme (PIU) at the Interuniversity Centre for Development (CINDA), which comprises more than 30 Ibero-American universities. Óscar provided some insight: "My experience was really enriching, not only because I learned a lot from the course I'd been looking for on knowledge management, and which the UOC was offering via their innovative online system, but also because I was able to meet people from other countries."

Teaching and learning methods are diversifying and educational models need to adapt to new student profiles, including students who, for whatever reason, aren't able to go on a traditional exchange. This gives virtual mobility the potential to become the most popular learning modality for employees, parents or other people whose personal situations make it difficult for them to travel to other countries. Óscar said: "It's an alternative to on-site teaching and depends on each students' desires and personal situation. The learning resources seemed flexible, in other words, they could be adapted depending on each student's preferences. I also found the content to be up-to-date and relevant to today's organizations."

According to CINDA coordinator Soledad Aravena, the challenge for universities that take part in the exchange programme will be to increase their offer of mobility experiences and to make sure people know they are available. "The UOC is a pioneering institution, given that all its academic activity happens online, which evidently gives them an advantage for offering these programmes," she said.

These kinds of exchange open the door to enriching experiences in other countries or institutions that can help enhance students' knowledge and skills, complementing their education thus far and promoting learning as part of a global society, which is an essential step in becoming a well-rounded professional. Virtual mobility, said Óscar, "has bolstered my knowledge and reshaped my approach to leadership. I have also gained a very important skill for this knowledge era, which is managing knowledge in a strategic way".

Virtual learning environments have become particularly pertinent in recent weeks due to the contingency generated by COVID-19. "This emergency has heavily reduced international travel and we can't be sure how long this situation will last," warned Aravena, who went on to say: "In the face of such uncertainty, this option offers all of us the chance to 'move around' and access other opportunities that, despite our physical limitations, open the door to new academic experiences that will enrich our learning. I think this crisis has highlighted the real value of virtual mobility, in a context where the virtual world is taking a central role in supporting the continuation of academic activity."