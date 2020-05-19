UOC researchers are working on a project to determine the clinical validity of weight control apps

COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down and we have suddenly found ourselves immersed in a situation that none of us have experienced before: a total lockdown that has lasted almost two months, with an increase in people's levels of anxiety and stress. If to these sensations we add the lack of mobility and increased eating between meals, it is possible that many of us are putting on weight; and one way to control our weight may be through the use of mobile apps. In order to find out which apps are valid from the clinical viewpoint, researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have been working since 2017 with an interdisciplinary team of health professionals to create Evalapps.

A survey performed by the French Institute of Public Opinion has confirmed that the lack of exercise associated with the lockdown has caused people to put on weight. The study reveals that the French have put on an average of 2.5 kilograms. As a result of this weight gain, the population might need or want to bring their weight in check in order to avoid the risks associated with being overweight, as highlighted by the WHO.

One of the strategies currently used to mitigate weight-related problems is to use mobile apps. However, it is important to distinguish between those that may be useful and those others that are not effective or may even be harmful. The goal of the Evalapps project, led by Carme Carrion, member of the eHealth Center, lead researcher of the eHealth Lab research group and professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences, is to guide health professionals and users in choosing the apps that would be most helpful for weight control. In addition, Evalapps' developers seek to provide answers to questions such as which apps are backed by scientific evidence.