The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking part in the dissemination of a survey led by the London School of Economics and Political Science, titled "The LockedDown", which intends to explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people's health and well-being and on the university community in particular. Based on a five-minute survey currently available in 17 languages, the research aims to paint a global picture of the effects of the health emergency on academia.

The aspects analysed include the consequences on education of the lockdown measures put in place by different countries. According to Eva Rimbau from the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business, the analysis will be conducted specifically on education and course assessment, job searching and professional opportunities, and health and well-being.

The information will serve to find out in what way the measures to combat the health crisis have affected the university community worldwide and the effects that all the types of actions put in place internationally have had in different cultural, social and economic circumstances.

The survey is seeking participation regardless of participants' unique lockdown experiences. Whether it has meant self-isolating, continuing to work or stepping away from studies, the instigators of the project believe that no situation should be left unseen or dismissed. The initiative seeks to help people share their experience globally.

The creators of the survey believe that the experience of COVID-19 should be used beyond the early prevention of possible contagions, which is the aspect on which governments are focusing the most. Accordingly, they also aim to create useful information for universities and governments. Gathering data should serve to prepare us for a possible second wave of contagions, or to aid us in devising a strategy to exit the current situation.