UOC research show consolidated growth

Scientific output

More researchers, more consolidated groups and more funding to undertake more research projects have also led to a parallel increase in the scientific output published by the UOC's researchers during the last five years. While 275 scientific papers authored or co-authored by a UOC member were published in 2014, this figure had increased to 472 in 2019, representing an increase of more than 71%. Out of this total, 48% of the UOC's indexed papers published in 2019 have been cited by other authors, and 37% have been signed with international co-authorship. According to the Library for Research, more than 4,000 scientific papers authored by UOC researchers have been published between 1995 and 2019.

The scientific output also includes the doctoral theses performed at the University. As was announced in February, the Doctoral School has launched four new programmes, giving a current total of 8 programmes. Up until 2019, 193 doctoral theses had been defended at the UOC.

Knowledge exchange

The UOC's knowledge exchange has also grown in recent years, among other things thanks to the approval of the aforementioned Strategic Plan (PETER), endowed with 1.5 million euros co-funded with European ERDF funds. Thus, as shown by the overview of outcomes, the UOC currently has three spin-offs from its R&I activity, namely, the pioneering Open Evidence; Care Respite, developed jointly with the UAB; and, most recently, Immersium Studio. Another significant knowledge transfer indicator is the increase from 4 current patents held by the UOC in 2014 to 18 in 2019.

* Diana Roig-Sanz project has received funding from the European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme (grant agreement No 803860).

** The University's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER) is supported by the Catalan Secretary of Universities and Research, of the Catalan Ministry of Economy and Knowledge, and it is cofunded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) are helping 21st-century global societies to overcome pressing challenges by studying the interactions between ICT and human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 48 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and three research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the eLearn Center (eLC) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information:research.uoc.edu.