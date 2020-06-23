Adapting their campaign to the post-pandemic world

The Barcelona-based start-up had hoped to launch this technology at the end of March 2020, but given the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone. Throughout the lockdown, the team has been working remotely on reformulating the project to adapt it to the new health emergency and economic crisis. The technology's flexibility allowed them to reformulate the hardware of the kits offered as part of the campaign rewards and align it with users' technical and economic needs in the coming post-pandemic society. This redesign has allowed them to maintain the most valued features of their kits, while reducing their campaign reward costs by €100 and making it much more affordable for users in this new context of economic recession caused by COVID-19.

Putting its faith in crowdfunding

"As well as getting our product at a special price," Chordata Motion's CEO explained, "people supporting this co-production campaign will be ensuring that our technology continues to be open source, meaning that we can carry on working on its development transparently. In effect, the data generated by the capture are the customer's property, which means they can access and modify the software according to their needs." This is just one of the ways the company is showing its commitment to user empowerment and democratizing access to technology.

Chordata Motion has said that the money it raises will go towards manufacturing the hardware, developing a flexible, modular textile fixing system to ensure the sensors grip to the body and obtaining product certification for European and United States' standards, all of which will allow them to commercialize the suit. Alongside the crowdfunding campaign, the company has also been working for months on finishing developing software that allows users to capture movement on their smartphone, as well as integrating it with video game engines such as Unity, Unreal and Godot. All these improvements form part of their technological road map and can be seen in more detail on their website.

The campaign began on Kickstarter on the first of July and has already reached 35.000 euros. However, Juancho Casañas has also said that "if we reach €50,000, the sensors and hubs will be produced using a black solder mask, and if we reach €100,000, we will add two extra sensors to each reward, offering users an even better set-up for human motion capture". If they manage to raise as much as €200,000, Chordata Motion will develop facial recognition software that integrates seamlessly with the motion capture suit.

