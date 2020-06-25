For first time ever, due to COVID-19, all UOC exams held online: 17,000 students and 30,000 tests

Over six days in June, 17,000 students from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) sat their exams online. For the first time in the UOC's 25-year history, the institution had to put 30,000 tests for 1,400 courses online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it had to do so in record time. To date, this key process at the University was one of the last to be primarily on-site, with the exception of around 3,000 tests that were taken by students living abroad. Going from this to 30,000 was a huge challenge, even for the world's first ever fully online university.

According to Carles Sigalés, Vice President for Teaching and Learning: "The number of final tests and exams multiplying by 10, and this happening in so little time, without being able to plan for it, was a major challenge as we didn't have the model fully tested and prepared." Despite everything, his verdict is that "it was a success".

Before the pandemic broke out, AQU Catalunya asked the UOC for the tests to be on-site, but in the midst of the emergency and extraordinary circumstances, the Secretariat for Universities and Research and the Ministry for Universities, with the support of the assessment agencies, and in this case AQU Catalunya, established a framework in response to the exceptional circumstances that authorized the organization of all the continuous and final assessment processes online. Sigalés highlighted "the University's staff were forced to put in a huge effort to cover all the gaps where it was difficult to make the technology and the circumstances meet, displaying great dedication".